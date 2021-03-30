2 businesses burgled in Galleria Plaza

Police are investigating break-ins at two businesses in Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road.

The burglaries were discovered shortly before 6:10am this morning.

Police said both businesses received structural damage and a quantity of cash was stolen from one of the premises.

In a statement released this evening, the RCIPS confirmed that a third burglary had occurred at another business in the Industrial Park area of George Town. In that instance, the burglars broke in and tried to steal property, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or send an anonymous tip to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.