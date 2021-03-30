Police said they had to restrain a woman they were transporting in their vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital after she became agitated and assaulted an officer while en route to the hospital.

The officers had picked up the woman after responding to a call for service on Eastern Avenue, near Godfrey Nixon Way. When they arrived, they spoke to the woman, who appeared to be in distress, the RCIPS said in a press release this evening.

The officers took her into their police vehicle and started driving to the hospital. On the way there, she became aggressive, breached the divider in the vehicle and attacked one of the officers.

The RCIPS said the officers pulled over by the CNB roundabout, and other units attended to help restrain the woman.

Emergency Services also attended and transported the woman by ambulance to the hospital.

According to police, one of the police officers also attended the Cayman Islands Hospital, was treated for minor injuries, and released. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police said the matter is under investigation.