The Kitchen hosts ‘Women in Hospitality’ night

Female leaders in the hospitality industry mingled with women interested in learning more about their success at the ‘Women in Hospitality: Networking Night’, held at The Kitchen on Monday evening.

The Family Resource Centre event was designed as way for ladies in business to network, but also created to raise money for the centre’s Young Parents Programme.

Entrepreneurs such as Chef Sara Mair-Doak and Chef Britta Bush chatted with attendees about their work. They both had a hand in providing some of the elements used in the highly popular passed canapés.

Mehr Lamba, programme facilitator at the centre, spoke about its efforts to assist young parents navigate the business world and learn skills that would hopefully give them a step up in life. She encouraged guests to get involved in the programme in the future.

There was also a silent auction set up in order to raise additional funds, which included a pet pampering basket donated by the Cayman Animal Hospital.

For more information about the Family Resource Centre, visit the website here.