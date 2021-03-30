Scrap-metal landfill fire extinguished

Last week’s scrap-metal fire at the George Town landfill has been fully extinguished, and the Cayman Islands Fire Service says there is now “minimum chance of re-ignition”.

The large blaze erupted sometime after 9:45am on Thursday, 25 March. The fire raged for several hours, belching out thick plumes of black smoke that were visible across the island.

A few hours after the blaze began, Cayman Islands Fire Service officers and Department of Environmental Health staff were able to bring the fire under control, and eventually eliminate the smoke.

According to a press release issued Monday, 29 March, “CIFS firefighting operations were shut down at 10pm on Sunday evening with some fire service equipment left strategically placed on-site to ensure a quick response to any flare up of burnt materials.”

CIFS officers are “conducting periodic thermal imaging temperature checks to ensure an early awareness of any developing hotspots”, the Government Information Services release said.

The cause of the blaze “will be fully investigated but it remains too early to speculate” on its origins.

“With a large burnt area of mixed metal waste, to establish the ignition source, investigators are very reliant on the witness testimony of those working in the area when the fire was discovered,” the release said.