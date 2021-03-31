The Health Services Authority (HSA) will be relocating majority of its specialist services to the Smith Road Centre effective Monday, 12 April 2021. Orthopaedic, Dermatology, Rheumatology and Paediatric Services will remain at clinic’s current location at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

“We are very excited about our future new offices, which are being custom-designed to create state-of-the-art healthcare settings for our patients and employees,” said Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson.

The new Specialist Clinic location will be modern, comfortable and will also provide additional clinical services including Neurology, Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM), Chiropractic and Neurosurgery.

The clinics telephone numbers will remain the same. For Specialist Clinic Appointments please call any of the following numbers: 244-2530, 244-2531 or 244-8005.