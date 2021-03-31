DVDL Provides Easier Online Drivers Licence Renewal, More Options to Customers

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is making it easier to renew drivers’ licence online and has also increased the options available to customers to complete other transactions without visiting its office locations.

Customers can renew drivers’ licence online at www.dvdl.gov.ky by registering for ‘My DVDL e-Services’ with their licence number, date of first driver’s licence which is at the back of the card, and a valid email address.

There is no longer a requirement to have an Electric Service Identifier (ESID) number to register for renewals on the DVDL’s website.

Director of DVDL David Dixon stated that this new addition will make it more convenient for Caymanians and residents to access the services they need. “We are striving to adapt and modernise our services to better meet the needs of our customers. Offering licence renewals online is very convenient as it allows us to free up more space in our offices to serve those who cannot do other transactions remotely. To get some of the customers comfortable with online service, our customer service representatives have been assisting them through the process at locations with the use of tablets”, he said.

Customers can also renew their motor vehicle licence online via the website. Before using the application, customers must ensure that the vehicle has valid insurance and certificate of road worthiness/inspection. They will need the vehicle registration number, digital copy of insurance, valid email address as well as a credit or debit card to complete the process. After submission of the application, a confirmation email will be sent to the customer from DVDL.

Processed vehicle renewals documents will be emailed to customers.

In addition to the online services, customers can book appointments for written and driving tests through DVDL’s customer support centre. Applicants can contact the centre at 945-8344 and select option 1 to make appointments over the telephone instead of visiting DVDL’s office locations.

DVDL has also been encouraging customers to make use of approved private garages to conduct motor vehicle inspections. Currently, there are thirteen approved private garages. These garages are:

AA Auto Place

Arch Automotive

Car City

Cool Runnings

Cayman Customs Cycles

Euro Car

Excite Motors

GT Automotive

Precision Tech

Prestige Motors

Superior Auto

Tony’s Toys

Vampt Motors

Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services (Government Vehicles Only).

Launched 2008, the private garage programme allows motorists the option of having vehicles inspected by a certified facility and is intended to offer greater flexibility and convenience.

Customers can contact DVDL at [email protected] for information and assistance.