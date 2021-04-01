Academy system not the answer for Cayman’s schools

It is really interesting to see the discussions regarding the potential for Cayman to adopt the academy-style approach used in England.

The consensus seems to be that these have been a great success in England, whereas the substantial evidence is that many academies have actually failed and that overall standards have not improved. Yes, some academies have been successful and some of this has been at the expense of poaching students from the state schools in the area.

The evidence from across the world is that the more equal a school system is the greater the achievement of the students. People of all backgrounds in the classroom together produces a more educated and happier community.

Be very wary of academy representatives telling how good they are – it’s a business! Essentially concentrating on what happens in the classroom is what works.

Frank Eade