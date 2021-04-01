Develop Seven Mile Beach sustainably

The Caymanian people should not have their beach access blocked by multi-storey buildings and additional resorts on Seven Mile Beach.

Beach erosion and overbuilding of expensive condos and resorts have turned Miami Beach, Florida, into an expensive example of overtourism. Dart’s spreading economic interests on all three islands outweigh their concern for the environment and for the Caymanian people.

Amplify Cayman, the community campaign group, avers that Seven Mile Beach, the star tourist attraction for these islands, is facing ecological and economic losses.

The Plan Cayman project will dictate future and sustainable building on Cayman’s exquisite beachfront. Safeguard all three of the Cayman Islands by planning wisely for their future development.

Nan Socolow