Beware of Dart’s ‘vision’

As a long-time annual visitor to the Cayman Islands I feel I must reach out to you as a warning about Mr. Dart and his vision for ‘his Islands’.

Surely you have noticed by your recent poll that the main concern is for the ocean, the environment and its preservation. During the time of COVID and lack of visitors there have been issues with lionfish and a coral virus that need to be addressed for the future of diving etc. in Cayman.

Mr. Dart has his own vision. The wrong vision. He throws money at small issues – landfill – in hopes of moving ahead unstopped with his vision. There are undeveloped areas in Cayman that he could develop and maybe do some good, but Seven Mile Beach and surrounding areas are not up for grabs.

I hope with your coming elections someone will stand up to him before it’s too late.

