Iggy Pop joins cast of ‘Blue Iguana’ comedy

Producers William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films, announced today that punk-rock icon Iggy Pop has joined the cast of the dark comedy ‘Blue Iguana’, currently filming in the Cayman Islands.

‘Blue Iguana’ is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde from a script by Matthew Dressel and stars Joel David Moore, Bob Saget, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Iggy Pop plays the role of Edward, the wealthy patriarch whose death kicks off a chain of unfortunate events after Daniel Powell’s plan to reconnect with his siblings hits a snag when he discovers they all want to kill him for his inheritance. As the brothers and sisters are forced to spend the weekend together at the family beach house on the Cayman Islands, one thing becomes painfully clear: Daniel’s going to find out what family means, even if it kills him.

Producers Santor and Tabarrok said, “We are beyond ecstatic to have the legendary Iggy Pop join the cast of ‘Blue Iguana’. While purely coincidental to his casting, his name is derived from the word iguana so it couldn’t be more fitting that Iggy joins our already stellar cast. We can’t wait to work with him in the beautiful Cayman Islands.”

