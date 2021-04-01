The Official List of Electors which will be used in the 2021 General Election has been finalised and comes into effect today, Thursday, 1 April.

Following claims and objection hearings, a total of 23,609 voters are included on the list and are eligible to cast their ballot.

Voting is already underway for the 2021 General Election with 587 eligible voters having cast their mobile vote as of 26 March. A total of 347 postal ballots were issued as of 1 April 2021.

“Being able to vote is a tremendous opportunity for members of the community to have their say by electing the individual they wish to represent themselves when making the important decisions that affect their lives. We strongly encourage everyone eligible to vote to exercise this right on Election Day,” said the Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Howell.

The deadline for mobile and postal voting applications is Tuesday, 6 April. For information on who can apply and the required forms to complete, visit www.elections.ky.