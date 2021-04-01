Police investigate quarantine breach

Police are investigating an alleged quarantine breach involving a traveller isolating at home and one other person, according to a press release issued on behalf of Travel Cayman.

The supposed breach took place yesterday and was discovered when the mobile compliance team called at the traveller’s home as part of a routine check. The release states the traveller was found “to have a person visiting with them in their yard space”.

As a result, both people have been placed into a government quarantine facility and contact tracing is being carried out by Public Health. The department stressed “there is no immediate cause for public health concern”.

The police added its investigation is ongoing but the people involved have been warned for intended prosecution.

If found guilty, they risk a fine of up to $10,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

The release stated that direct contact between members of the public and those in quarantine is prohibited, “regardless of a person’s vaccination status or COVID antibody status”.

Yesterday’s case represents the 11th quarantine breach, according to Compass records.

So far, only four people have been prosecuted for quarantine breaches. One person has also been charged and is due to appear in court in May.

In November, Canadian couple Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence. And in December, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet were jailed for two months following a quarantine breach. They ended up serving a month after they were granted pre-discharge leave.