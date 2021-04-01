Police search for missing teen

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Tahja Carter, who was reported missing on Tuesday, 30 March.

Carter, 16, is a resident of the Francis Bodden Children’s Home in Bodden Town. A press release issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Thursday, 1 April, said Carter absconded from the home on Friday, 26 March, and has not been seen since.

“She was last seen on Saturday in the Savannah area,” according to the release.

The police described Carter as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and of medium build; of light brown complexion; with short, natural curly hair and brown eyes.

Police say anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.