Hurricane Ivan-era governor passes away

Bruce Dinwiddy, who served as governor of the Cayman Islands from 2002 until 2005, passed away on Thursday, at age 75.

Governor Martyn Roper posted a tribute on his Facebook page on Thursday, noting Dinwiddy’s tenure in Cayman “coincided with the difficult period of Hurricane Ivan and its aftermath”

Roper stated this was “an incredibly challenging period for him and everybody on our Islands”.

Premier Alden McLaughlin followed suit with his tribute, stating “The people of the Cayman Islands will always remember him for his many contributions to assist our community after the passage of Hurricane Ivan in 2004. His compassion, humility and commitment to serving the Cayman Islands will never be forgotten.”

Dinwiddy served as Governor for three and a half years. His term saw major controversies develop concerning the Euro Bank trial, the implementation of the European Union Savings Tax Directive, rising crime and the Cabinet Caymanian Status Grants.

Roper, in his statement, notes Dinwiddy’s contribution to relations between Cayman and the UK, particularly in “preparation for future natural disasters”.

Roper says: “I know from discussions with many people across our Islands that he is fondly remembered for his kindness and affection for these Islands. He continued to support Cayman after his departure working closely with the Friends of Cayman (I met him at their London dinner in 2018 shortly after becoming Governor).”

McLaughlin added Dinwiddy continued to be a “friend of the Cayman Islands long after his tenure as Governor ended, making many trips back to our shores.”

