The police helicopter took part in two rescues at sea at the weekend, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported on Thursday.

Both rescues – one involving a kayak and the second a boat – occurred on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, the Air Operations Unit responded to a report at 3pm of a kayak, occupied by two men, that had drifted out at sea and capsized.

According to the RCIPS statement, the police helicopter located the men, who appeared to be struggling to regain to control of the kayak due to the weather conditions. The National Weather Service had issued a warning for small craft to exercise caution in open water over the Easter weekend as winds reached up to 20 miles per hour and seas were rough, with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.

After the air unit issued a call for assistance, a civilian vessel arrived at the scene and transported the men to shore. Officers were waiting for them, in case they needed help, at the Frank Sound Dock.

Neither of the men reported injuries, the RCIPS said.

Shortly afterwards, around 3:45pm, the police helicopter then responded to a report of a vessel, with five occupants on board, that was experiencing difficulties at sea, off North Church Street, and required assistance getting back to shore.

The police helicopter located the vessel, which was then assisted by the Fire Service rescue team and the Coast Guard. The vessel was towed ashore along with its occupants. There were no reported injuries, police said.

In a statement, the RCIPS thanked the members of the public and partnering agencies who assisted in these rescues, and said it “would like to encourage the public to be mindful of the weather conditions when planning water sports activities, especially when warnings have been issued”.