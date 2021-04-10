Man arrested following machete attack

A man remained in hospital Saturday with head and arm injuries after being struck multiple times by a machete. Police arrested a 51-year-old man in relation to the attack.

The incident occurred shortly after 5pm Friday at an address off Cumber Avenue in Bodden Town, police said in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

“It was reported that two men had been involved in an altercation during which one man was struck multiple times with a machete,” police said. “Upon officers’ arrival, they observed two men, one of whom appeared to have sustained injuries to his head and arm, and the other who was in possession of a machete.”

Emergency Services attended the scene, and the injured man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. He remained there Saturday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the second man, from Bodden Town, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He remained in custody Saturday.

The RCIPS is appealing to witnesses to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tipline at 949-7777, or its website.