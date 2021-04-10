Over 50 boys from the Boyz 2 Men programme at John Gray High School attended the annual Fine Dining event, 31 March at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

“If I had only one word to define the evening, it would be Special,” said the programme’s founder, Christopher Murray.

The etiquette dinner’s main focus was to allow the ‘first lady’, or those who have taken on that role, feel a sense of appreciation. In doing so, the teenage boys exercised chivalry by offering flowers, seating their mothers, allowing them to order first, and sharing a dance with live music by Darnelle Celestine.

“Our fine dining 2021 was exceptional. We saw so many life changing moments,” Murray said. “We witnessed boys ignoring the need to be macho, and speaking from their hearts to their mothers. Expressing love in words and deeds, tears were inevitable from both mothers and sons.”

Remarks were given by John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark, Boyz 2 Men coordinator Simon Miller and director Seaford Russell Jr. There was also a speech by RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton.

