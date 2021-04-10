Cayman honours Prince Philip with 21-gun salute

The Cayman Islands bid an official farewell to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday with a formal 21-gun salute at Government House.

Prince Philip passed away Friday, at the age of 99.

Precisely at noon, Governor Martyn Roper, accompanied by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, led Cayman’s tribute with heads bowed in respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Present at the tribute were the governor’s wife Lissie Roper and the national chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards programme, Katherine Jackson, who was also the first gold award winner in the Cayman Islands’ programme, and the governor’s aide-de-camp Inspector Ian Yearwood.

A number of other Duke of Edinburgh Award winners attended the tribute, including bronze medallist Gabriella Terry and her mother Gina Terry, gold awardee Kimberly Carlos, bronze medallist Valentina Bustos and leader and gold awardee Daniel Lee.

RCIPS officers Sgt. Anthony Stewart, PC Creig Hunter and PC Matthew Greaves presented the gun salute.

Flags in Cayman Islands government buildings were lowered to half-mast Friday and will continue to fly at half-mast until after Prince Philip’s funeral, which will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor at 3pm British time, next Saturday, 17 April.

The funeral arrangements have been amended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Duke will not be lying in state for public attendance, a notice on the Royal Family website stated. Coronavirus restrictions in the UK currently mean only 30 people, socially distanced, are allowed to attend funerals, although this number does not include pallbearers and members of the clergy.

Prince Philip is reported as having requested a funeral with minimal fuss. He will lie at rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral.

Gun salutes in honour of Prince Philip were held at several cities in the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and in Gibraltar and at sea from Royal Navy warships.