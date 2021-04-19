Governor Martyn Roper reflected on the “moving and solemn funeral” on his Facebook page over the weekend.

“I know the thoughts and prayers of of all of us in the Cayman Islands will be with The Queen and other members of the Royal Family at this difficult time,” Roper said.

Across the jurisdiction, tributes took place, including at the rugby club in South Sound, where training stopped so players could pay their respects.

Flags across Cayman flew at half-mast and a 21-gun salute took place in tribute.

Condolence books were also distributed throughout Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands for people to share their condolences.

Last Friday, the governor signed the book of condolence at the Government Administration Building and reflected upon how Prince Philip’s “three visits to the Cayman Islands and the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme have created a lasting impact and bond with the people of the Cayman Islands as part of his legacy which will always be remembered”.

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Cayman Islands three times. He first made a solo visit, in 1962, when he was the first guest to stay in the recently built Government House. He visited twice more, in 1983 and 1994, accompanying Queen Elizabeth.

His passing on 9 April has given cause for many in Cayman to pay tribute, including businessman and former politician Burns Rutty, who reflected on the fishing trip he took with the Duke in 1962.