The first round of the Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup tournament wrapped up over the weekend with Scholars International handing Alliance a 6-0 beating.

The CIFA Men’s League winners’ were the heavy favourites heading into the final match of round one against Alliance Sunday night, 18 April, at the Ed Bush Stadium and did not disappoint their fans.

Rodrick Pearson converted the first goal of the game, scoring in the 13th minute followed by another from teammate Ayon Allen just before halftime.

CIFA FA Cup round 1 results East End 3 vs Roma 1 Scholars 6 vs Alliance 0 Bodden Town 1 vs Latinos 0 George Town 0 vs Academy 3 Elite 1 vs Cayman Brac 0 Byes Sunset Cayman Athletic Future

Kimanni Finn scored his team’s third goal 18 minutes into the second half. Shortly after that, Clayton Forrest brought Scholars up 4-0. Dimitri Douglas finished the scoring with two goal, in the 81st and 86th minutes.

Scholars move into the quarterfinals along with fellow round one winners Elite, Academy, Bodden Town, and East End. In addition, Future, Sunset and Cayman Athletic all received a bye. The quarterfinals are all scheduled to take place on 24 April.