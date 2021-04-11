The 23,609 people who have registered to vote in the Cayman Islands will soon have an opportunity to cast a ballot for their candidate of choice.

For this article in the Voter Voices series, we check in with constituents in Bodden Town East and West to find out what issues are uppermost on their minds.

Bodden Town East and West

With an electorate totalling 1,664 voters, Bodden Town East is Cayman’s largest constituency. Bodden Town West is close behind at 1,591 voters.

The issues impacting the two communities are shared, in spite of the electoral boundary that separates them.

As a young voter, Rob McLaughlin, who resides in the Northward community, said he wants to see serious action taken to address the continuing traffic challenges affecting Bodden Town.

“Bodden Town still has a major traffic issue and, quite honestly, I would love to see them implement something other than more roads… it’s kind of a band-aid, and it’s a rather weak band-aid as well, because it doesn’t really help the situation,” McLaughlin said.

Sheno Dixon, who lives in Bodden Town East, shared McLaughlin’s traffic concerns.

He said he would like to see more policing in the area, as well as better communication with the public when it comes to community issues.

“Another thing is the lack of employment up that side. I think there should be more development in the area of Bodden Town as things start to move forward,” he added.

Dixon also called for better educational opportunities for young people in his community.

For business owner Philippe Gros, a registered voter in Bodden Town East, drug abuse in the community is a huge concern.

“Get the drugs off of the streets… off Cumber Avenue and all of those places,” he said.

Gros said he would like to see an emphasis placed on youth issues and the creation of programmes tailored to address them, as well as support for farmers and an increased investment in recycling.

“Educate them at a younger age. We start in kindergarten to show them plastic and glass and so on for a cleaner Cayman for everybody,” he added.