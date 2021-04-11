Police investigating shots fired in George Town

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the vicinity of Whitman Seymour Road in George Town shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening.

Two people were injured and transported to hospital for treatment, police said in a press release. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Earlier that evening, at about 7:10pm, police responded to an incident in the vicinity of Welly’s Cool Spot, on North Sound Road in George Town, RCIPS said in the same release.

Two men who reportedly brandished firearms during an altercation had left the location prior to the arrival of the officers, according to police.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or who has any information, to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.