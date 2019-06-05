A man was fined $300 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months Wednesday for an incident that saw him charged with disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was driving a black Honda outside Welly’s Cool Spot last October and police officers found him to be boisterous and driving erratically.

The court heard Tuesday that the man said, “You can’t do anything to me. I’m Caymanian,” to police.

He was later tested and found to have a .124 blood-alcohol percentage while at the police station.

The man, who is not currently employed, was originally sentenced to 150 hours of community service by Magistrate Grace Donalds. But he then indicated that he’d prefer to pay a monetary fine. Magistrate Donalds fined him $50 for disorderly conduct and $250 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man’s disqualification will run from 2 April this year to 2 April 2020.