Wilfred Ellington Myles was sentenced to six years in prison and a 10-year disqualification from driving Wednesday for the April dangerous driving incident that resulted in the death of cyclist Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner.

Myles, 29, pleaded guilty last month to causing death by dangerous driving, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance or a certificate of roadworthiness.

He had previously been convicted of 26 offences, including two counts of driving under the influence and an additional conviction for failure to provide a specimen.

Justice Roger Chapple noted that the incident occurred a little more than a month after Myles had been released from prison and said it was “tragically, an accident waiting to happen”.

Chapple noted that issuing a sentence for death by dangerous driving is one of the most difficult exercises for a judge, and he said that no sentence he passed could bring Kirzner back to life.

Kirzner, who had moved to Cayman from Argentina, had turned 22 just nine days before the fatal accident. He was cycling to his work at the Kimpton hotel at approximately 4:15am on North Church Street in George Town on 15 April, when he was struck by Myles who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Kirzner was “full of hope and expectations to make a better life for himself”, said Justice Chapple.

Myles left the scene of the accident and was later found to have a blood-alcohol level 2.5 times the legal limit.

Justice Chapple said he found little to nothing in the way of mitigation, saying the accident was “the very height of irresponsibility, selfishness, stupidity and worse”.

Justice Chapple said he was moved by a letter provided by the victim’s family and that he had read it many times before determining the sentence.

Myles received credit for pleading guilty at the first reasonable opportunity and for writing a letter to the victim’s family showing remorse and contrition.

Myles was sentenced to six months for driving while disqualified and two months for driving with no insurance, but those sentences were ruled to run concurrently to the six-year sentence. Justice Chapple said the 10-year disqualification will begin when Myles is released from prison.

“You are a menace to the roads,” said Justice Chapple.