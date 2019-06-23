The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has issued a reminder to the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without due care and attention, after recording 23 motor vehicle collisions between Sunday, 16 June, and Thursday, 20 June. Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

On Tuesday, 18 June, a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, dangerous driving, driving without being licensed, driving without insurance and other traffic-related offences, according to a RCIPS news release.

The arrest took place sometime after 7:30pm, when an officer saw what appeared to be an illegal motorbike – a bike being ridden without lights or license plates – on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway heading into West Bay. The rider lost control and fell off the motorcycle in the vicinity of Peninsula Drive and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

The woman refused to provide a breath test and was further arrested for refusing to provide a breath/urine/blood sample without reasonable cause. She has been bailed while investigations continue.

On Thursday, 20 June, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the Yacht Drive roundabout. Officers suspected that the man had consumed alcohol. He was taken into custody where a breath test was administered with a result of a 0.226 blood-alcohol content, more than double the legal limit of 0.100. He was bailed while investigations continue.

“The level of inebriation we sometimes encounter when conducting enforcement operations or responding to accidents continues to be a concern,” said Robert Graham, superintendent of uniform operations. “Drunk driving is a danger for all of us. If you see someone getting behind the wheel who shouldn’t be driving, alert someone or call the police. We all have a part to play to reduce dangers on our roads.”