Police appoint new traffic unit chief

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has appointed Inspector Dwayne Jones as its new head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, replacing Inspector Ian Yearwood.

The RCIPS stated that Inspector Yearwood had rotated out to other uniform management duties in the service, after three years managing traffic enforcement.

“Last year’s traffic enforcement numbers skyrocketed under Insp. Yearwood’s leadership, thanks to increased operational planning and resources,” said Insp. Jones, “and I am glad to say that the RCIPS will be increasing these resources even more going forward.”

He added, “It is clear from the numbers of accidents and DUIs continuing to occur across the islands that more enforcement is still needed. I am excited to lead the TRPU as it continues to grow and takes on bigger goals and challenges.”

Insp. Jones, who assumed his new role last week, joined the RCIPS in 2003, and has worked in both uniform and detective roles, including as a shift inspector in George Town, an area commander in Bodden Town, a sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Department investigating serious crimes, and as a sergeant in the Professional Standards Unit investigating potential breaches of conduct by fellow officers.

During this time he also earned a law degree from Cayman Islands Law School, and is in the process of obtaining his Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Psychology with the University of Essex, a press release from the RCIPS stated.

Insp. Jones said his priority as head of the traffic unit was to ensure that increased enforcement is delivered “inside of a wider multi-agency approach that includes education and road engineering objectives, while giving due attention to the outer districts and the Sister Islands as well as George Town”.

He said doing all of this in collaboration with other departments and community groups is also “extremely important”.