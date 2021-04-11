Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Muchness (mutch-niss) Adverb – 1. A measure of distance between two objects or places. 2. Quantity, or degree. 3. An approximate measurement. 4. Just about. 5. Relative closeness. E.g. “Wah Jermaine kickin’ up all kine ah fuss fah? All I tek is ’bout diss muchness ah he lemonade.”