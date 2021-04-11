Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Alice’s Texaco

As you can tell from the car in the picture, this is an oldie but a goodie, posted by John Doak to the ‘Old Cayman’ Facebook page. Alice’s Texaco was situated in the heart of George Town off Shedden Road. It later became Jose’s.

Across the road was the Home Supplies store (you can see it in the image), and every Christmas, there would be an animatronic Santa in the shop window – a rare sight back in those days.

The parking lot for Anderson Square now sits in the location of Alice’s.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].