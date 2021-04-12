Four people were transported to hospital Monday morning following a collision between a school bus and another vehicle in Frank Sound.

A “small fire” broke out on the bus following impact, 911 Emergency Communications Centre officials told the Cayman Compass.

The four people involved in the collision all have non-life threatening injuries, according to 911.

An audio note issued by Mark Ray from the Department of Education Services confirmed that no students were on the bus when the collision occurred as it was on its way to pick them up for school.

The accident happened shortly before 6am at the junction of Frank Sound Road and Seaview Road, 911 officials said.

Ray, in his audio note advisory, warned of school transportation delays.

“We would just like parents and the general public to note that there’ll be delays in the pick-up and drop off of students coming from the eastern districts this morning [Monday]. As more details come to light, we will provide them to you,” he said.

Fire services and EMTs were both called to the accident scene and the occupants of the vehicles were attended to on site, Ray added.

Police have partially closed the road.

“Officers have made a path for motorists to travel in order to safely get past the collision scene. Motorists are being asked to exercise caution while traveling in this area and to expect delays,” the RCIPS said in a brief statement Monday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Listen to the DES audio statement here: