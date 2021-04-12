Seawind wins annual Round the Island Race

Seawind edged fellow catamarans Bamboozle and Resolution to win the overall title in this year’s Cayman Islands Sailing Club Round the Island Race annual Easter Regatta.

The annual event, held on Good Friday, 2 April, featured 13 catamarans and monohulls battling rough seas over a 42-mile course. “The best turnout for a number of years,” CISC officials told Cayman Compass.

Catamaran results 1stSeawind

2nd Bamboozle

3rdResolution Monohull results 1st Calypso

2nd Mirikama

3rd Java Knight

Simon Whicker’s 33-foot catamaran, Seawind, prevailed, crossing the finish line first in four hours and 54 minutes. Bamboozle came second, two minutes and 22 seconds behind the winner.

After a late start, Resolution finished third, setting a course record, clocking the fastest elapsed time for the race at four hours, 30 minutes and 10 seconds.