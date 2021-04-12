Saunders names possible coalition partners

Bodden Town legislator Chris Saunders named a string of candidates he is supporting on election night and expressed confidence that a strong coalition of independents will form the next government.

Saunders, tipped among the possible leadership candidates, if the independents prevail on Wednesday, said party politics had failed Cayman for 20 years.

In the absence of his opponent, Vincent Frederick, who skipped Monday’s Crosstalk district debate, Saunders used the forum to press the case for an independent government.

He said many independents were aligned on the key issues and were willing to put egos aside and form a coalition that could take the country forward.

“If you look at competency, qualifications, commitment, the independent candidates now far outweigh what the PPM and the Alliance offer,” he said.

Saunders highlighted the high number of government candidates who have failed to show for debates, including his opponent.

“Take a note of the people who have missed these debates… This is not a forum where you can sit down and read something prepared for you, this is where you have to think on your feet.”

He said there would be “no paper to read from” when elected politicians had to fight in the best interests of Cayman.

Saunders personally named some of the candidates he is backing for election, including Arden McLean, Wayne Panton, Osbourne Bodden, Malcolm Eden, Sabrina Turner, Johann Moxam, Sammy Jackson and Ellio Solomon, as well as Andre Ebanks in West Bay. He has already declared support for Bernie Bush, Alric Lindsay and Kenneth Bryan.

As the Compass reported on Friday, Saunders, along with Wayne Panton, is considered the likeliest option for premier, if government is defeated at the polls on Wednesday.

In his debate Monday, the final of 19 constituency forums hosted by Cayman Crosstalk in the run up to the election, Saunders urged people to move on from what he described as 20 years of failure of party politics.

“It is time to have these people pack their bags and go,” he said.

“There are a lot of competent people running and I am going to beg you to give the independent minded people (your vote)”.