George Town East candidate Emily DeCou has alerted police after a fake manifesto purported to be in her name started circulating in the George Town East constituency.

DeCou, in a telephone interview with the Cayman Compass Tuesday, said she reported the fake 10-page document to the police Monday evening after a Fairbanks resident called her about it. The document, she said, was found taped to the constituent’s front door.

“She [the constituent] follows me on social media and she called me. She started reading it out to me and I said that is absolutely not me,” DeCou said.

DeCou, a newcomer to politics, is one of five candidates contesting the George Town East seat.

She said she does not believe the act is the work of any of her opponents at this time, as she recognised the name of the person who penned the document.

“He has been messaging me on social media. He created fliers and said he was going foot campaigning for me and [candidate] Richard Bernard. I said no and sent him digital copies of my flyers and told him ‘let me know if I can drop off some flyers,'” she said.

The document outlines programmes for reform and attacks the current coalition government.

It also includes DeCou’s contact information, scriptures from the Bible and email threads.

“I would say to anyone who receives this, please throw it away. If you would like a copy of my actual material to see what I am really about, just reach out,” DeCou said.

DeCou posted a notice to her official candidate page advising constituents about the fake document.

“Over the past day or so, some of you may have received printed materials left at your residence that accompany my name and image, but which were very much NOT left by me, namely a 10-page document,” she said in the post.

The document also rehashes conspiracy theories on COVID-19 vaccines and 5G networks.

“I do not believe anything he has to say, with the vaccine, or 5G,” DeCou told the Compass.

“A police report has been filed, and this matter is being investigated by the RCIPS and the Elections Office. Over the course of the last several weeks, I have been going door-to-door and meeting many of you, and have possibly left my printed campaign materials in your door if you weren’t home,” she added in the post.

The Compass reached out to police for comment and is awaiting a response.