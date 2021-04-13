Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday that 61% of Cayman’s adult population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Government officials have said that once Cayman reaches a target of fully inoculating 75-80% of the population aged over 16 – between 38,900 and 41,500 people – quarantine and other COVID restrictions could be lifted and the borders could reopen.

As of Monday, 32,293 people – half the total population or 61% of those over 16 – had received at least the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 24,700 had received both shots.

Vaccinations are currently available, free of charge, at the Owen Roberts International Airport check-in area, which has been converted into a vaccine centre. Any resident of the Cayman Islands over the age of 16 can receive the vaccines.

In his latest update, Lee also reported that there were seven new positive cases among travellers who were tested as part of routine screening. They will remain in isolation until they recover.

Cayman currently has 23 active cases – all among travellers. Two of those cases are symptomatic, but none has required hospitalisation.

The islands have not had a case of community transmission since late last year.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 673.

In a bid to encourage more young people to receive the vaccine, the government held a street party and vaccination drive on Friday, following reports last week that only 28% of people aged between 16 and 30 had gotten their jabs. The Public Health Department said 123 young people attended the event and were inoculated.