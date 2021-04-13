World Class mixologists

If you’re a fan of a well-made cocktail, you cannot miss the World Class Cayman Finals competition, happening at The Kimpton Seafire’s Beach Deck on Thursday night.

This is a prestigious bartending competition that requires knowledge, creativity and calm. Six mixologists will be duking it out with their shakers and stirrers to see who will emerge victorious.

Cayman has made its mark on the culinary map, and the same can be said for its cocktail culture. Long gone are the days of a simple rum and coke – these people can elevate ingredients like you’ve never tasted before.

The night starts with canapes from 6:30-7:30pm and a complimentary welcome cocktail. Entry is free! Witness the Speed Round and be glad the pressure isn’t on you.

DJ Billy Corduroy will be spinning the hits to keep spirits high (get it?) and three formidable judges will make the final decision: Cory Scruggs (World Class Cayman winner 2019), Amba Lamb (World Class Cayman winner 2017), and Chef Thomas Seifried (Executive Chef at Blue by Eric Ripert).

It costs nothing to attend, so what are you waiting for? See you at Beach Deck to witness a World Class event.