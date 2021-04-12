Public health officials say 123 people aged between 16 and 24 received their COVID-19 vaccines at an inoculation drive and street party on Friday.

The Public Health Department hosted the event at Camana Bay, where medical staff vaccinated people at the Doctors Hospital clinic.

Thanking all those who attended on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee urged other young people still considering taking the vaccine to speak to their peers about the experience.

“At the end of the day, being vaccinated against COVID-19 is perhaps the most important step that we can take to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this disease and the risks that it poses to the future of the Cayman Islands,” Lee said in a statement issued on Monday.

There has been a relatively low uptake of vaccinations among young people in Cayman. According to figures released on 8 April, only 28% of people aged between 16 and 30 had received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 41% of those aged 30 to 40, 49% of those aged 40 to 50; and 71% of those aged 50 to 60.

First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are now available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of surname or essential-worker status, at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

People receiving their vaccinations do not need to provide identification to demonstrate that they are ordinarily and legally resident on island, although photo ID is still required.

Operational hours at the airport vaccine clinic have also been extended to better accommodate the public’s varying work schedules. The schedule for 12-24 April can be found here or by visiting hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/.

The government has said that the vaccine clinic at Owen Roberts is expected to close at the end of April.