Students shadow Compass reporters during election

Election Day in the Cayman Islands has proven to be one of the longest days every four years for journalists, who consistently work from as early as 4:30am to about 2am, chronicling the results.

During Election Day, the Compass recruited a group of enthusiastic young people to experience firsthand how reporters cover the polls, results and candidates’ reactions.

The interns received advice about the role of reporters and were also involved in conducting interviews, operating cameras, calculating results and witnessing the emotions of winning and losing candidates.

Compass journalist Reshma Ragoonath received help from three interns while covering the Red Bay and Prospect districts along with reporting from election headquarters at the Government Administration Building.

Alex Panton Foundation Youth Ambassadors Milo Dack, Ciara Chong and Tobi Wejbora all assisted Ragoonath on Wednesday.

Cayman International School students Thomas Dickens and Cristin Jackson assisted Compass journalist Seaford Russell Jr during his travels between Newlands, Savannah and Bodden Town West.

Compass journalist Andrel Harris was helped by four students throughout West Bay South, George Town North and George Town Central. Isaiah Smith-Bodden, Destiny Dalley, Kaiden Bush and Aiden Watler contributed to Harris’ election coverage.

Highlights

Smith-Bodden, who worked with Harris, interviewed George Town Central’s winning candidate Kenneth Bryan.

Jackson, who was assigned to Russell, interviewed Bodden Town West’s winner Chris Saunders, moments after the result was announced.

Harris’ team: Isaiah Smith-Bodden Destiny Dalley Kaiden Bush Aiden Watler Ragoonath’s team: Milo Dack Ciara Chong Tobi Wejbora Russell’s team: Thomas Dickens Cristin Jackson