8,000 more adults must be vaccinated for 80% coverage

About 2,000 people in Cayman got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during the past week and another 3,500 people are fully protected after they received their second dose.

According to the latest figures provided by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, Cayman has administered a total of 60,637 vaccines with 33,544 people having received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

This equates to 52% of Cayman’s estimated population of 65,000.

Currently, the vaccine has only been authorised for use in adults over the age of 16. To reach 80% of the adult population, another benchmark mentioned in connection with a potential further loosening of border and quarantine restrictions, more than 7,970 residents still need to be vaccinated.

A total of 42% of the population has completed a two-dose course of the vaccine.

Lee also reported that all of the 337 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday were negative.

In addition, 717 people are in isolation either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health.