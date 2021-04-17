Local golfers raised over $11,000 for the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association at last month’s Annual CIASA Golf Tournament.

The charity event took place at North Sound Golf Club on Friday, 26 March. Two-dozen teams and 96 players participated.

“It was great to see such incredible support from the local community in light of the challenging year the island has faced,” CIASA treasurer Andrew Mackay stated in a press release.

He added, “Once travel is possible it will be essential to get our athletes back to international competitions to continue their development; and as with all things, the ability to develop our swimmers requires a financial investment.”

The funds raised during the friendly golf competition will go towards CIASA’s programmes, including the national development, junior and senior national teams.

The funds will also help send Cayman’s national swimming teams attend regional and international competitions.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who turned up to support CIASA and donate their money and time towards helping aquatic sports in Cayman,” Mackay said.