What could we expect from a Panton government?

Like other political candidates, the ‘Community Creates Country’ manifesto of Wayne Panton and Heather Bodden notes that Caymanians are being left behind, with young people struggling to find a job even if they have the right qualifications.

Labour

The manifesto advocates limiting certain occupations, such as real estate, to Caymanians only.

It proposes to increase the minimum wage from $6 to $9 per hour.

Education

To strengthen the education system, more vocational training and trade schools are required to produce masons, carpenters, electricians and plumbers locally rather than import them.

Teachers should receive more support but also be performance-managed and rewarded depending on the results.

Investment

The Panton manifesto suggests government should establish a sovereign wealth fund that would invest into both financial and real assets.

Development

Panton and Bodden call for a reform of Cayman’s Development Plan and a concessions policy that focusses also on smaller businesses and more value for money.

The manifesto suggests that land ownership should require development within a certain timeframe “or the land is returned to the market”.

Housing

The new Members of Parliament seek to revamp and relaunch a government-funded mortgage-assistance programme for Caymanian first-time home buyers and the construction of more affordable homes through the National Housing and Development Trust.

Traffic congestion

To tackle traffic issues, the manifesto suggests mandating staggered work and school hours; a reliable public transport system; and measures that would disincentivise private-vehicle ownership and investigate banning car-ownership for work-permit holders.

Pension and healthcare

Panton and Bodden further aim to reform the pension and healthcare systems, including moving to a national health insurance system and expanding CINICO coverage to seniors.

Environment

The former environment minister emphasises the importance of the environment for Cayman’s tourism product and overall quality of life. To that end, proposed measures cover, among other things, the introduction and support of recycling programmes, composting facilities in each district and the full implementation of the National Conservation Law as well as the National Energy Policy and its renewable energy targets.