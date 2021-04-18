Progressives: PACT supporters attempt to ‘hijack’ political process

Attempts to influence elected representatives to form a government with a group of independents led by Wayne Panton in recent days are an attempt to derail the political process, according to the Progressives.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Roy McTaggart, the leader of the Progressives said, “I am deeply concerned by what appears to be a deliberate attempt by those who support Mr. Panton’s PACT to destabilize the process by public protests, threats and abuse of lawfully elected candidates in the recent election.”

Panton initially appeared to have secured a deal of 10 independent representatives and informed Governor Martyn Roper of his intention to form a government in a session of Parliament on Wednesday, 21 April. However, two of the signatories, Sabrina Turner and Isaac Rankine, subsequently left the alliance to side with the Progressives.

Turner has since returned to the group of independents but, as of Sunday, Rankine remains with the party that formed the last government.

Both elected representatives have been subject to pressure not only by voters in their district but also on social media and protesting supporters of the PACT alliance.

On Saturday, protestors moved to the home of Rankine after he cancelled a meeting of East End constituents, citing threats and public safety concerns.

“Following a general election, every elected member is free to decide who to support for government and their preference for Premier,” McTaggart said. “That is the democratic process.”

McTaggart said the protests and threats were potentially harmful to Cayman’s reputation as a financial centre, stating, “I hope that the RCIPS will take a dim view of yesterday’s events and ensure that all elected members receive the protection necessary to prevent this harassment and intimidation and frankly to prevent the attempt to hijack the democratic process.”

He called on Panton to join him in appealing for and an end to what he called “uncharacteristic aggressive behaviour by a loud minority of [Panton’s] supporters”.

McTaggart said it is regrettable there was still no clear picture as to the composition of the next government, claiming that Panton’s PACT comprised of eight candidates compared to the Progessives’ nine.

The leader of the Progressives called it “presumptuous” that Panton’s press releases stated they were issued by the “Office of the Premier Designate”.

“Mr. Panton may very well make decisions on a cabinet on paper but to actually form a cabinet he first needs to form a Government and be selected as Premier,” he said.

Currently, Panton did not have the support of the majority of elected MPs, unless he chose to include McKeeva Bush in his government, McTaggart added.

“If he does do so, then the irony of that choice will be obvious given that his reasons for leaving and campaigning against the Progressives was his not wanting to work with former Speaker Bush. Indeed prior to the election he indicated that he would not run with the Progressives because of Mr. Bush. Time will tell how deeply his convictions run.”

McTaggart said, “The process will play out and will end as it always does, but I implore my people to ignore the online bullies who attempt to use you for their own purposes. This is not a style of politics that we practice here, and it is not a healthy style of politics to adopt.”