Government must make plan for tourists’ return

I love the Cayman Islands; I even got married on the island 10 years ago. I want to go back and stay for a week and put my feet on Seven Mile Beach.

This is why it is important that the government work with the tourism industry on setting up a plan to fully reopen to tourism. Travellers are starved to go on vacation. Many are planning (or have planned) summer vacation.

If the country can put forth a plan to fully reopen and market that plan to tourists, the tourists will come. But the country needs to act now. People have been stuck in their houses for too long; they will go to whatever place can provide them a wonderful vacation.

If Cayman can act now, then it will be in a good position to capture the tourism dollars. But a solution needs to be mapped out very shortly. So please work together to come up with a safe solution to fully reopen the island soon.

David Peedin