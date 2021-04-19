Yuli Sanchez clinches World Class Cayman Bartender title

While many of us slumbered in our beds, 17 bartenders from all around the Cayman Islands started a journey towards the final of one of the world’s most prestigious bartending competitions: World Class.

Through March and April, the original group got whittled down from 17 to 12 competitors and on 13 April, that dozen was cut in half to only six remaining.

The final, held at The Kimpton Seafire’s Beach Deck on 15 April, saw that top six navigate an epic speed round to thrill guests and judges alike. On stage and under pressure, they mixed as though their lives depended on it, racing against the clock to produce six perfectly balanced cocktails.

The audience was made up of a who’s-who of the local hospitality industry, sipping on cocktails and enjoying Spanish-inspired dishes by the Seafire chefs.

The judges were: Cayman’s previous World Class winner 2019 Cory Scruggs from Agua Restaurant; Executive Chef of Blue by Eric Ripert, Thomas Seifried; and Diageo Reserve Ambassador Amba Lamb, who was also World Class Cayman winner 2017.

Aurelio Minervino from Tillies drew first spot and started off the competition in style.

Christina Ravdas of The Bird was up next with a big crowd following and an ’80s/’90s pop-up bar theme.

Then there was Marlon Riera from Coccoloba flying the flag for Cuban bartenders, followed by Tayla Fanning and then Yuleidy Sanchez, both from Backroom, who had spectacular performances, finishing all six cocktails with flair and finesse.

Lastly, Angelo Solimando from Silver Palm at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ended the night with six beautifully presented cocktails. For these bartenders, who had never before done a speed round, they really excelled and it showed in crowd appreciation.

The competitors were not only judged on getting the drinks out in the six minutes, but also on whether each drink was perfectly balanced, putting their own creative spins on the drinks, and also their hosting of the judges and crowd.

(Drum roll please… ) In third place was Angelo from Silver Palm; second was Tayla Fanning from Backroom; and in top position – now the World Class Cayman Islands winner 2021 – was Yuleidy Sanchez from Backroom.

Sanchez will go on to represent Cayman in the global final in Madrid this July, which will be a fully virtual event.