Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

BY-RITE

This photo of McTaggart’s BY-RITE Super Market from 1968 was posted in the ‘Old Cayman’ Facebook page by Judy Faye Penn. It was owned by Dr. Roy McTaggart and Derek Wight, and was one of the only main supermarkets on the island back then.

It was particularly popular around Christmastime and just like these days, sometimes a few shelves looked a bit bare as the owners waited for ships to bring in supplies.

An American pharmacist by the name of Lee Funk started Cayman Drug Ltd., also pictured.

This plaza on Albert Panton Street still stands today, but now it houses Burger King where the drugstore used to be.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].