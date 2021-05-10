Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Almond Tree restaurant

This picture, submitted by Tracy Parsley, is of the Almond Tree restaurant – a popular dining spot for tourists and locals when it was operating around the 1980s. Located just off North Church Street on the sea side, it featured a thatch roof and served up memorable dishes.

Parlsey’s grandparents, Lee and Louise Funk, owned Cayman Drug on Albert Panton Street in George Town at the time.

Behind the restaurant, closer to the water, was the home of Jack and Evelyn Andresen, whose generous donation to the Cayman Drama Society in 1989 was pivotal in getting the Prospect Playhouse Theatre built. Their home later became the Treehouse Restaurant and Bar and the Almond Tree was taken down.

The full site was eventually cleared and is now under construction. It is located just before the cemetery by the traffic lights at the junction of Eastern Avenue and North Church Street/West Bay Road, opposite Delworth’s petrol station.

