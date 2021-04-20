Man arrested following stabbing in Bodden Town

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of wounding after a man was stabbed on Sunday morning in Bodden Town.

According to a police press release issued on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an assault involving a knife shortly before 10:30am at Coe Wood Beach.

Police said, “It was reported that two men had been involved in an altercation when one man brandished a knife and struck the other in the head with it. The victim then left the location in order to travel to the Cayman Islands Hospital via private vehicle.

“Officers and emergency services met the victim en route, and he was transported the rest of the way via ambulance. He was treated for his injuries and subsequently discharged.”

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards. Police said he was also injured in the altercation and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. He was later discharged and then taken into custody.

He was subsequently granted bail as investigations continue.