Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Hahwe (ha’hwe) Verb – 1. Have; to possess; own; hold for use; contain. 2. To hold, get receive, or take. 3. To experience. E.g. “I doon’ know why, but somehow you juss always hahwe ta touch my stuff.”