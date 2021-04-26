Prospect man to face court for quarantine breaches

Aaron Ronaldo Montemayor is scheduled to appear in Summary Court next month to answer charges of quarantine breach.

According to court documents, Montemayor, 19, returned to Cayman on 4 Dec. 2020 and was placed into mandatory quarantine at the Holiday Inn hotel, which was being used as a government isolation facility.

The court documents state Montemayor was originally placed on the second floor, but was later moved to a ground-floor room after “complaining about too many bugs and insects in his room”.

The court papers indicate that, two days later, police were called to his room after his mother made a complaint to the hotel’s front desk that she could not reach him by phone.

“Police checked Montemayor’s room and the surrounding area, but he could not be found,” said the court document.

The search was later called off after his mother called police to inform them that he had returned to their Prospect home.

“Officers attended the scene, spoke to Montemayor, and warned him of intended prosecution,” according to the court file.

He was later relocated to his Prospect residence, where the second breach allegedly occurred on 11 Dec.

In that instance, according to court documents, Montemayor’s mother called police after he failed to respond to “several calls and knocks” at his room door.

When officers arrived, they found a mesh screen had been removed from Montemayor’s second-storey bedroom and his government-issued wristband and cellphone were still in his room.

Montemayor returned home later that evening and when asked where he had been, he told police, “he went walking around the street”, according to the court documents.

Montemayor has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Control of COVID-19 Regulations.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on 10 May. Until then, he remains on bail.