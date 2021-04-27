Former national boxer Charles Whittaker taken into custody after violent incident at gym

Former national boxer Charles “Killa” Whittaker was taken into custody earlier this afternoon, after breaking through a glass door at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym and verbally assaulting staff.

The incident is said to have occurred sometime around 4:15pm on Tuesday, 27 April, and was captured in multiple videos which have since been shared across social media.

In one video, Whittaker can be seen outside the building throwing cement blocks at the glass door multiple times. He eventually shattered the glass.

Whittaker then used what looked like a metal fence pole to bore a hole into the weakened glass door and let himself in.

Once inside, another video shows Whittaker in a heated argument with a woman. The cause of the incident and the argument is not yet clear.

During the recording, the woman is heard saying that she felt threatened. In that video, Whittaker goes on to say that if he was to be refused entry into the gym again he would burn it to the ground.

A third video of the incident, taken outside, shows Whittaker resisting arrest and struggling with police officers while several persons tried to intervene. After refusing to be handcuffed he eventually walks over to the police car, enters and is then driven away a short time later.

According to BoxRec, an online boxing archive, Whittaker’s professional career spanned from 1993 to 2019. During those 26 years, he boxed in the middleweight division and had 61 bouts.

Whittaker was eventually taken into custody. It is not clear whether he was released on bail and if he had been arrested or charged.

In a statement released by the Cayman Islands Boxing Association, a spokesperson said the incident was “isolated and regrettable”.

“CIBA is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for its young boxers and members and we do not condone such behaviour,” said the spokesperson.

“Anyone behaving in an abusive or threatening manner will not and should not be permitted entry to the facility, especially during the timeslots when our afterschool programmes are running.”

The statement goes on to say CIBA was in discussions with the Department of Sports, the Ministry of Sports and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service to determine how to proceed with the matter.

Following the widespread sharing of the videos, several persons have questioned the legitimacy of banning Whittaker from the facility, which is owned by the government.

While clarifying the matter, the spokesperson told the Cayman Compass the Department of Sports has responsibility for the boxing gym and CIBA as the “operator of the premises has the ability to speak to the DoS to exclude persons who do not behave in accordance with policies”.

Cayman Compass reached out to Director of Sports Kurt Hyde who declined to comment as the matter was part of an “ongoing investigation”.

The Compass also reached out to the RCIPS seeking a comment on the matter; no reply has been received by publication.