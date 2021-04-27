Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Deckers

As restaurant owners Markus Mueri and Neil Bryington waved farewell on 24 April to their iconic venue on West Bay Road – Deckers – we thought it appropriate to share this image, posted by Vicky King on the Old Cayman Facebook page.

Many may not know that before Deckers, the place went through a number of different names, including the 19th Hole and Periwinkle.

Once Mueri and Bryington took it over about 25 years ago, however, they decided to add some memorable touches to the property. A double-decker bus was installed in the front, along with arguably the largest ceiling fan diners had ever seen, to keep the patio cool.

In the Wheaton Connection video interview with Mueri, he talks about how the design for Deckers and the decision to buy that mammoth fan came about.

