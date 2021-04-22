Restaurant partners bidding farewell to Deckers

After 25 years, the conductors of the red double-decker bus on West Bay Road are finally handing in their caps.

Owners of Deckers restaurant, Markus Mueri and Neil Bryington, announced on Tuesday that they were leaving the establishment and invited the public to join them for their last weekend on the property – 22-24 April.

“It has been a labour of love, and Deckers changed over the years into our flagship restaurant,” the pair stated on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Many team members throughout the years have come and gone; some moved into different careers, opened their own businesses, [while] others moved on and became parents. We are proud and thankful to all of you – we had an amazing journey.”

The Cayman Compass spoke to Mueri about the announcement. He stated that the land had been sold to Dart a while ago and Deckers had been leasing it since then. He also emphasised that all the restaurant staff had already found other employment, implying that none would be left jobless by the change.

“Great friendships have been created over the many years, but especially with Shane Allenger and Sean Hennings [of Hi Tide],” the statement on the Facebook page continued. “Hi Tide was with us from the beginning. We will miss their voices, music and great personalities.

“It takes so many to run a successful restaurant – we couldn’t have done it without all of them, especially the support staff, chefs, servers, bartenders and team leaders. All of them helped us to implement our vision and extended it to our guests. We would like to thank Miss Joey and Istvan for a great job done over the last few years.”

Hennings said that he and Allenger were very grateful to Mueri and Bryington for the many years they had been employed at Deckers. “It’s been a great run,” Hennings said. “Of course we will miss seeing our fans at Deckers every weekend, but we look forward to entertaining them at future gigs; we’ve got some things cooking in the pipeline.

“We wish Markus and Neil the very best – they’ve been great,” he concluded.

No official announcement has been made about the plans for the property.

“Dart can confirm Deckers will be closing at the end of April 2021, upon the completion of its lease agreement,” a Dart communications manager said. “We are in discussions with a potential new tenant for the site. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with the management team at KARoo and Abacus, which was the first restaurant to open at Camana Bay in 2007.”

Bryington and Mueri opened their first Cayman restaurant – Smuggler’s Cove – in 1994, and went on to open Deckers, Prime, Abacus and KARoo. The latter two will still be in operation moving forward.

In 2020, they joined with the ARK organisation to run a food distribution centre out of Deckers, serving those in need as a result of the pandemic.

Last hurrah

Deckers’ final nights are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm until late. The first drink is on them!

“We promise, we will not run out of lobster, the big steak or the chicken Teriyaki until the last minute; we want to celebrate with you and say goodbye in style,” Mueri and Bryington said. “Forever thankful for all the love, it is the end of an amazing journey, but the future is bright and life will move on with new adventures.”

| To make a reservation, call 945-6600.